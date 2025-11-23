Pakistan A and Bangladesh A are locking horns against each other in the final of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 Rising Stars on Sunday, November 23. The BAN A vs PAK A match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, and will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament in India, and fans can watch the BAN A vs PAK A live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels. There's also an online viewing option for the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament and fans can watch Bangladesh A vs Pakistan A final live streaming on Sony LIV and FanCode platforms. Bangladesh A Beat India A in Super Over to Qualify for Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Final; Jitesh Sharma and Co Handed Shock Defeat in Doha.

BAN A vs PAK A Match Details:

Just 1 hour left until the Final: Bangladesh A vs Pakistan Shaheens | Asia Cup Rising Stars | Final | 23 November 2025 | 8:30 PM | Doha#Bangladesh #AsiaCupRisingStars #Cricket #BCB pic.twitter.com/sWVawfEd82 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 23, 2025

