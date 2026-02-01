India Qualify for ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

India qualified for the semi-final of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup after Pakistan failed to chase down the target in specific overs. Pakistan needed to chase 253 inside 33.3 overs to boost their Net Run-Rate (NRR) and qualify for the semis but they didn't manage to; thus India secured a place in the last four. Regardless of the result, India will now enter the semis as they have better NRR than Pakistan. They will now face either Australia or Afghanistan in the semis. Sarfaraz Ahmed Caught Using Mobile Phone During India vs Pakistan ICC U19 World Cup Match, See Viral Pic.

India Qualify for ICC Under-19 World Cup Semi-Final 2026

𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒂 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒆𝒎𝒊-𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒔 🔥 The Team in Blue make it into the final four of the #U19WorldCup 👊 pic.twitter.com/lb6FLnMR2y — ICC (@ICC) February 1, 2026

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).