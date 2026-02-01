Cricket

India Qualify for ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Pakistan needed to chase 253 inside 33.3 overs to boost their Net Run-Rate (NRR) and qualify for the semis but they didn't manage to; thus India secured a place in the last four regardless of the result.

Published: Feb 01, 2026 08:14 PM IST
India Qualify for ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

India qualified for the semi-final of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup after Pakistan failed to chase down the target in specific overs. Pakistan needed to chase 253 inside 33.3 overs to boost their Net Run-Rate (NRR) and qualify for the semis but they didn't manage to; thus India secured a place in the last four. Regardless of the result, India will now enter the semis as they have better NRR than Pakistan. They will now face either Australia or Afghanistan in the semis. Sarfaraz Ahmed Caught Using Mobile Phone During India vs Pakistan ICC U19 World Cup Match, See Viral Pic.

India Qualify for ICC Under-19 World Cup Semi-Final 2026

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 ICC Under-19 World Cup Semi-Final 2026 IND U19 vs PAK U19 IND vs PAK U19 India U19 Cricket Team Pakistan U19 Cricket Team