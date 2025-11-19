Looking to book a place in the semi-final of the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, Bangladesh A will be locking horns with Sri Lanka A in Group A on Wednesday, November 19. The match is scheduled to be hosted at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, starting at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament in India, and fans can watch the BAN A vs SL A live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels. There's also an online viewing option for the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament, and fans can watch Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A live streaming on SonyLIV and FanCode platforms. Pakistan Shaheens Beat India A By 8 Wickets in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025; Maaz Sadaqat's Star All-Round Show Helps PAK A Qualify for Semi-Finals.

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Live Streaming Viewing Options

The future is calling, and it all begins tomorrow. 🔥 Witness the dawn of a new era in the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStars2025, LIVE from 12 PM on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/NKMDiQjSZ3 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sony Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)