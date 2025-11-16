Pakistan Shaheens defeated India A by 8 wickets in a Group B encounter in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament in Doha on Sunday, November 16. With this win, PAK A qualified for the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-finals. Batting first, India A were bowled out for just 136 runs in 19 overs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, fresh off his 144-run knock, provided impetus up the order with a 28-ball 45 and Naman Dhir too looked good for his 35-run knock. Apart from then, no one really made an impact with the bat in hand. For Pakistan A, Shahid Aziz took three wickets while Maaz Sadaqat got two wickets. In response, Pakistan A cruised to the target in just 13.2 overs, with Maaz Sadaqat standing out with 79 runs off 47 deliveries, with seven fours and four sixes. Pakistan Shaheens, with this, notched up their second win of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament while India succumbed to their first loss. Pakistan Shaheens' Saad Masood Gives Aggressive Send-Off to Naman Dhir After Dismissing Him During IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Pakistan Shaheens Defeat India A By 8 Wickets

What a moment for the Men in Green! 😍 Sadaqat’s match-defining knock, backed by a collective bowling effort, gives them the edge over India ~ and the tournament is wide open now! 🇵🇰#DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStars2025 #INDvPAK #ACC pic.twitter.com/BXXqTQRKVL — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) November 16, 2025

