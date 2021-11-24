Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad has announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday, November 24. In a statement by the International Cricket Council, the right-hander made this decision, saying, "I want to extend my gratitude to the BCB President for supporting me when I returned to the Test team. I thank my teammates and the support staff for always encouraging me and believing in my ability. It has been an absolute honour and privilege to play Test cricket for Bangladesh and I will cherish the many memories."

See ICC’s Tweet Here:

🗣️ "I believe this is the right time to end my Test career.” Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmud Ullah has called time on his 12-year-long red-ball career. More 👇https://t.co/wRtvI0WibY — ICC (@ICC) November 24, 2021

