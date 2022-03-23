Bangladesh defeated South Africa by nine wickets in the 3rd ODI to win the series 2-1. It was a sensational performance by the Tamil Iqbal-led side as they emerged victorious in a dominant fashion with the skipper playing a sensational knock. This is Bangladesh's first bi-lateral ODI series win in South Africa.

History for Bangladesh 🎉 They record their first-ever bilateral ODI series victory in South Africa with an emphatic nine-wicket win in the final match 👏 #SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/OJoAisR1OI — ICC (@ICC) March 23, 2022

