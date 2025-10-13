South Africa extended their winning run in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as they defeated Bangladesh Women by three wickets in the league stage encounter. This is the third win for South Africa in four games and twice they have chased down a total on the back of their lower middle order after struggling due to a collapse earlier. Bangladesh batted first in the game and riding on the half-centuries of Sharmin Akhter and Shorna Akter, put up a competitive 232/6 on the board. Chasing it, South Africa were down to 78/5 at one point of time but then Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon's half-centuries brought them close. Just like the previous game against India, Nadine de Clerk finished off things comfortably earning South Africa another victory. Fact Check: Did Bangladesh Women's Cricketers Play In A Burqa During the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India? Here's the Truth About Viral Pic.

South Africa Women Defeat Bangladesh Women By 3 Wickets

A nail-biting finish in Visakhapatnam sees South Africa come out on top against Bangladesh 🙌#CWC25 | #SAvBAN 📝: https://t.co/A9QQ7WC9z4 pic.twitter.com/Elf1BY08E7 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 13, 2025

