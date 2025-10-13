An unwanted, ugly scene was witnessed during the SA-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag. In 44.1 overs of the South Africa women's national cricket team's chase, a collision between Nahida Akter and Nadine de Klerk occurred. Nadine de Klerk went on the back foot and tapped and tapped in front for a quick single. The run was taken, but Nadine de Klerk kept on running, failing to avoid Nahida Akter, eventually colliding with her leg. The Bangladesh women's national cricket team was seen agonizing in pain. There was even a break in play, as the physio came out. Fortunately, the physio's efforts turned fruitful, and after a while Nahida was back on her feet. South Africa Women Defeat Bangladesh Women By 3 Wickets in ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Clerk Help Proteas Women Secure Narrow Victory.

Scenes After Nadine de Klerk Collides With Nahida Akter:

#CWC25 Ouch collision between Nahida and Nadine, and the Bangladesh bowler seems to have come worse off. Break in play with South Africa needing 36 off 35. pic.twitter.com/tuuY93msiI — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) October 13, 2025

