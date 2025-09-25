The Bangladesh women's national cricket team are set to lock horns with the South Africa women's national cricket team in an ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match. The Bangladesh vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match is scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, September 25. Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. So, the Bangladesh vs South Africa Women match is expected to have live telecast viewing options on the Star Sports TV channels; however, there is no official confirmation yet, since this is a warm-up match. Live streaming viewing options of the BAN-W vs SA-W match might be available on Jio Hotstar app and website, but there is no official confirmation on this too. Fans will get live score updates on the ICC website. India Men's Cricketers Introduce Indian Women Players As ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Tickets Online Booking Begins (Watch Video).

BAN-W vs SA-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Warm-Up Match

Bangladesh have landed in Sri Lanka and are ready to roar at #CWC25 👊 Catch them in action, buy tickets now 🎫: https://t.co/BcEeNt0h5p pic.twitter.com/eBIjgBlQSj — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) September 24, 2025

