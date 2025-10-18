The Bangladesh national cricket team secured a thumping 74-run victory over the West Indies national cricket team in the first ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, October 18. Batting first, Bangladesh were bundled out for 207 in 49.4 overs. Towhid Hridoy top-scored with 51 from 90 balls. With the ball, speedster Jayden Seales scalped three wickets. While defending 208, Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain produced a match-winning spell. The star spinner scalped six wickets (6/35) in nine overs that rattled the West Indies batting attack. The visitors were all out for 133 in 39 overs and lost the match. With this win, Bangladesh has taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series. Brandon King and Keacy Carty Attain Major Batting Milestones in ODIs, West Indies Batters Achieve Feat During BAN vs WI 1st ODI 2025.

Bangladesh Beat West Indies by 74 Runs in BAN vs WI 1st ODI 2025

