West Indies national cricket team star batters Brandon King and Keacy Carty reached major batting milestones in their ODI career. Brandon King and Keacy Carty completed 1500 runs in ODI cricket during the first ODI match against the Bangladesh national cricket team at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, October 18. During the first ODI, Brandon King scored 44 runs and Keacy Carty made nine runs. Brandon made his ODI debut against Afghanistan in 2019. Keacy played his maiden ODI game against the Netherlands in 2022. On Which Channel Bangladesh vs West Indies 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch BAN vs WI ODI and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Keacy Carty Attains Major Batting Milestone

The rock of our top order, also reaches a milestone of importance. #BANvWIpic.twitter.com/e8GPQAjoYp — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 18, 2025

Brandon King Completes 1500 ODI Runs

With a desire for more 👏🏿 Brandon King brings up a milestone in the run chase🏏#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/mNEZln3n7y — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 18, 2025

