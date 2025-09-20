The Bangladesh national cricket team secured a close four-wicket win over the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the first Super 4 match at the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, September 20. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a competitive score of 168/7 in 20 overs. Dasun Shanaka smashed an unbeaten 64 runs off 37 deliveries, including three fours and three sixes. Bangladesh speedster Mustafizur Rahim took a three-wicket haul. Mahedi Hasan took two wickets. While chasing, opener Saif Hassan played a superb knock of 61 runs off 45 deliveries, including two fours and four sixes. Captain Litton Das scored 23 off 16 balls with the help of three fours. While chasing, opener Saif Hassan played a superb knock of 61 off 45 deliveries, including four sixes and two fours. Towhid Hridoy slammed 58 runs off 37 deliveries with the help of six boundaries as Bangladesh registered a thrilling win. Litton Das Becomes Leading Run-Getter for Bangladesh in T20Is, Achieves Feat During SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Game.

Close Win by Bangladesh

Victory in the opener! 💪 Bangladesh take the 1st Super Four by 4 wickets! Bangladesh 🇧🇩 🆚 Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 | Match 13 | Super Four | Asia Cup 2025 20 September 2025 | 8:30 PM | Dubai International Cricket Stadium#Bangladesh #TheTigers #BCB #Cricket #AsiaCup #Cricket… pic.twitter.com/kImF2Eo7S5 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) September 20, 2025

