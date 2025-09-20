Bangladesh national cricket team captain Litton Das became the leading run-getter for his country in men's T20I cricket. The right-handed batter achieved this historic feat during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against the Sri Lanka national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday, September 20. Litton Das surpassed legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's 2551-run tally. The iconic list includes Mahmudullah (2444), Tamim Iqbal (1701) and Mushfiqur Rahim (1500). During the SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 contest, Litton Das made 23 off 16 deliveries with the help of three fours. Litton was dismissed by Sri Lankan ace spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Mustafizur Rahman Becomes Joint Highest Wicket-Taker for Bangladesh in T20Is, Equals Shakib Al Hasan’s Record During SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Game.

Litton Das Becomes Leading Run-Getter for Bangladesh in T20Is

