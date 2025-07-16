Bangladesh produce a dominance display against Sri Lanka in the third T20I at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo as they defeat the hosts by a comprehensive 8 wickets. With this win, Bangladesh win the series 2-1. This is their first series victory against and in Sri Lanka in T20Is. Sri Lanka batted first and produced a modest effort scoring 132/7 powered by Pathum Nissanka and Dashun Shanaka. Mahedi Hasan was the star for Bangladesh with the ball as he scalped four wickets and helped Bangladesh restrict Sri Lanka to only 132. In response, Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Litton Das helped Bangladesh cruise to victory in just 16.3 overs. Audit Uncovers USD 21 Million Financial Irregularities in Pakistan Cricket Board.

Bangladesh Secure First Series Victory Against Sri Lanka in T20Is

