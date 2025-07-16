Mumbai, July 16: An audit report has found financial irregularities to the tune of more than rupees 6 billion ($21 million) and governance issues within the Pakistan Cricket Board dating back two years. The Auditor General of Pakistan's report for the 2023-24 financial year was published in The News and highlighted the non-recovery of outstanding sponsorship worth rupees 5.3 billion ($18.6 million) as the major discrepancy identified. New Pakistan White-Ball Head Coach Mike Hesson Outlines Steps To Return Path for Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi in T20I Squad.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is the third person in four years to lead the sport's national administration, following Ramiz Raja and Zaka Ashraf. He is also a government minister. The report also questioned the rupees 63.39 million ($220,000) the PCB spent on meals for police and law enforcement personnel assigned for the security of foreign teams during international matches in Pakistan.

The auditors said providing security was the responsibility of governments, and disagreed with the PCB's explanation that visiting international teams were given extra safety guarantees that required heavy police deployment.

The audit report also flagged the hiring of three junior regional coaches who didn't meet the eligibility criteria and the appointment of a media director outside the proper procedure. Pakistan Squad Announced for Bangladesh T20I Series: Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf Ruled Out Due to Injuries.

Compensation paid to cover utility charges, fuel and accommodation for the PCB chairman between February and June of last year was also highlighted as unauthorized because Navqi received that as part of his government benefits.

The auditors rejected the cricket board's response that the PCB chairman “is authorized for utility expense as per bylaws” The PCB is yet to comment on the audit report.

