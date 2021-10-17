Bangladesh have won the toss and have chosen to bowl in their first round match against Scotland at the Al Amerat Stadium in Oman on Sunday, October 17.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Scotland Playing XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

