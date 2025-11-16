Kevin Pietersen offered his opinion on social media after India's batters flopped on a tricky Eden Gardens pitch, losing to South Africa by 30 runs in the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 on Sunday, November 16. Chasing just 124 to win, the India National Cricket Team never really had a partnership and lost wickets at regular intervals before eventually being bowled out for 93 runs. Kevin Pietersen took to X and shared his take, stating that the batters were not to blame as the modern-day game does not prioritise survival or the art of playing the spinning ball. He wrote, "Batters grow up now to hit sixes and play switch-hits. They don’t grow up to build an innings and learn the art of survival... The game of cricket is now about bright lights, loud music and a financial return for cricket boards, private equity and private ownership...The elephant in the room is it won’t be mentioned cos you just can’t talk about money. But, I will, as it is real." South Africa Beat India By 30 Runs in IND vs SA 1st Test 2025; Simon Harmer, Bowlers Shine As Proteas Gain 1-0 Unassailable Series Lead Over Men in Blue.

Kevin Pietersen Shares His Take After Indian Batters Flop in Kolkata Pitch

Just hear me out here: 🏏 Seeing the wicket first and then the scores and then the result in Kolkata, it can only be put down to batters modern day techniques. Batters grow up now to hit sixes and play switch-hits. They don’t grow up to build an innings and learn the art of… — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 16, 2025

