WTC Champions South Africa have stunned India and clinched the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 by 30 runs, and gained an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series. For South Africa, Simon Harmer led the bowling unit, picking four wickets, while others chipped in, which saw India falter in their chase of 124 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Test Captain Ruled Out Of Ongoing IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Owing To Neck Injury on Day 2.

Simon Harmer Shines For Proteas As South Africa Win

India were off to a horrific start, with both openers getting dismissed within the first three overs, as Marco Jansen provided South Africa a perfect start, claiming two wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal went for a duck, while KL Rahul got out to an unplayable delivery after scoring 1.

Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar did consolidate for a bit, but a poor shot from the former brought an end to a promising innings as Simon Harmer claimed his first wicket of the innings.

Harmer ensured India found themselves in a deeper ditch, getting rid of Rishabh Pant for a 13-ball 2 as India lost half their side, with no Shubman Gill available.

Sundar, along with Jadeja, added crucial 26 runs, but it was Harmer again, who broke the stand, getting rid of the latter, who scored 18 off 26.

Aiden Markram made an instant impact, getting rid of Washington, who got undone by extra bounce, and handed a catch in the slip cordon, for a valiant 92-ball 31. KL Rahul Completes 4000 Runs in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 1st Test 2025.

Harmer claimed his fourth wicket, getting rid of Kuldeep Yadav, who got foxed by the spin, and lunged forward only to find the ball strike the pads.

Keshav Maharaj wrapped India's final two wickets, claiming the wickets of Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj to help South Africa bundle out India for 93, and ensure the Proteas win a Test against India in India after 15 years.

Temba Bavuma Anchors Innings For South Africa

Day 3 started with Temba Bavuma and Corbin Bosch in the middle for South Africa, with the pair looking forward to taking the Proteas past the three-figure mark. India started with spinners, but with South Africa opting for a light roller, the pitch settled, meaning Bavuma and Bosch could play out the threat and ensure the visitors crossed the 100-run lead mark.

Bosch, in particular, played aggressively as South Africa's lead surpassed the three-figure mark, with Bavuma slowly nearing his half-century.

Jasprit Bumrah's introduction into the attack saw India claim the first wicket of Day 3, as Bosch fell, scoring 25 off 37, after adding 44 with Bavuma.

Soon, Bavuma reached his 26th Test half-century, taking 122 balls to the landmark, keeping one end hold up for South Africa, and truly playing a captain's knock. Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Fourth Player to Score 4000 Runs and Take 300 Wickets in Test Cricket, Enters Elite Club During IND vs SA 1st Test 2025.

Mohammed Siraj came into the attack and quickly helped India wrap up South Africa's tail, claiming two wickets in one over, as South Africa were bundled out for 153, setting the homeside a 124-run target.

Earlier in the Test, South Africa managed 159 in their first innings, after Jasprit Bumrah, with a five-wicket haul, rattled the opposition batters on Day 1. On Day 2, India took a slender lead of 30 runs, thanks to knocks from KL Rahul, Sundar, and Axar Patel, as Harmer claimed four wickets to restrict the homeside to 189.

The second and final IND vs SA Test 2025 gets underway from November 22 and will be played in Guwahati.

