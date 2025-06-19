A number of top overseas stars are set to attract interest from the teams in the BBL (Big Bash League) and WBBL (Women's Big Bash League) 2025 drafts that will take place on June 19. The WBBL 2025 draft will start at 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be followed by the BBL 2025 draft. Every team in the BBL and the WBBL will have to pick players across four rounds and it includes a minimum of two overseas players. Sydney Sixers will have the no 1 pick in the WBBL 2025 draft while Brisbane Heat will get to have the first pick in the BBL 2025 draft. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of BBL and WBBL and fans can likely watch live telecast of the drafts on the Star Sports 2 TV channel. However, an online viewing option is unlikely to be available and hence, fans might not be able to watch live streaming of both drafts. However, fans can follow live updates of both BBL 2025 and WBBL 2025 drafts online on Cricket Australia's website. BBL 2025 Draft: James Anderson, Siddarth Kaul Among Notable Nominations for Big Bash League As Full List of Overseas Players Revealed.

BBL 2025 Draft Order

The @HeatBBL have pick one, but who will they take… 🤔 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/aDBneE3SrF — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) June 19, 2025

WBBL 2025 Draft Order

Your #WBBL11 Draft order 🔒 Shout out a player your club should pick! pic.twitter.com/MawC4F1Vec — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) June 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)