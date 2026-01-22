The Sydney Sixers have thanked Pakistan international Babar Azam for his services during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 season as the batter departs for national duty. Babar has been recalled to join the Pakistan training camp in Lahore ahead of their PAK vs AUS T20I series against Australia, which is set to begin on 29 January. Azam's departure means the Sixers will be without their marquee overseas signing for the remainder of the BBL Finals, including the crucial "Challenger" knockout match against the Hobart Hurricanes on January 23. In BBL 2025-26, Azam's maiden Big Bash League season, the ace batter scored 202 runs, which included two half-centuries. 'Chatted About Golf', Steve Smith Opens Up On Bonding With Babar Azam After No Single-Controversy During Sydney Derby in BBL 2025-26 (Watch Video).

Sydney Sixers Thanks Babar Azam

Thank you, Babar 👑 Babar Azam has been recalled to join Pakistan’s national camp ahead of upcoming international fixtures. He will be unavailable for the remainder of the BBL|15 Finals Series. More info at https://t.co/XFOTpJiF9I 📲 pic.twitter.com/EOaLKZlLG0 — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) January 22, 2026

