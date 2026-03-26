The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially released the full schedule for the second phase of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). Following a partial initial release, the remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, is set to take place from 13 April to 24 May 2026. The second phase begins with Sunrisers Hyderabad hosting Rajasthan Royals. The tournament will culminate with the playoffs starting on 26 May, with the grand final confirmed for 31 May 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. IPL 2026 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table of First Phase.

BCCI Reveals Full IPL 2026 Schedule

🚨 News 🚨 BCCI announces schedule for second phase of #TATAIPL 2026 🗓️ The remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026, across 12 venues in India 🏟️ More details 🔽https://t.co/iYGnB0Gd2J — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2026

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