England national cricket team opener Ben Duckett slammed a blissful 149-run knock during the fourth innings of the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds. Ben Duckett hit 149 runs off just 170 deliveries while chasing 371 runs target on the final day of the test match. The fierce innings includes 21 fours and a six, helping him achieve his sixth hundred in Test cricket. The only six came from a reverse sweep, brilliantly struck on a ball bowled by veteran Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja. Shardul Thakur Funny Memes Go Viral As Indian Pacer Changes Momentum of Game By Scalping Two Wickets in Two Balls During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Ben Duckett's Reverse Sweep Six:

Take a bow. What an innings. Ben Duckett. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/QnTIVmmlMl — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 24, 2025

