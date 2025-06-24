It is said Shardul Thakur has a knack of scalping important wickets and breaking partnerships against the run of play and gets called the 'man with the golden arm'. Shardul was not having a good match during the India vs England first Test at the Headingley, Leeds. He didn't get much overs in the first innings, and was looking ineffective in the second innings before he scalped two wickets in two balls and turned the game on its head. He first scalped the wicket of well-set Ben Duckett and then the next, a down the leg ball got the bat of Harry Brook on way to Rishabh Pant. Fans were surprised and took to social media to share memes on him. Yashasvi Jaiswal Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Indian Cricketer Drops Another Catch During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Two Wickets in Two Balls

Lord Shardul Thakur who did nothing in the match, came on the last day and took 2 wickets in 2 balls pic.twitter.com/0uF2eSVopn — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 24, 2025

Then There is Lord Shardul Thakur

THEN THERE IS LORD SHARDUL THAKUR 😭🙏🏻🙏🏻💙😭😭😭😭😭💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Cmon Now 6 MORE pic.twitter.com/20pIxePYum — Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) June 24, 2025

Lord Shardul Thakur

Lord shardul thakur kya lucky aadmi hai 😭🔥 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/4oVrxBmQ5L — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) June 24, 2025

'Only Lord Can Save Team India Now'

Only Lord Shardul can save Team India now#LeedsTest pic.twitter.com/ygOD21cWh3 — Vishal (@VishalMalvi_) June 24, 2025

Funny One

