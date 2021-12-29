Ben McDermott on Wednesday, became the first player in the history of the Big Bash League to score back-to-back hundreds when he reached a century for Hobart Hurricanes' against Melbourne Renegades. He had earlier scored a hundred against Adelaide Strikers in Hurricanes' last match.

See Tweet:

HE'S GOT HIS TON!!! MCDERMOTT GOES BACK TO BACK!!!#BBL11 pic.twitter.com/zoOfFCHYuI — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)