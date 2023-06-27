Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has taken up the co-ownership of the Sri Lankan franchise B-Love Kandy ahead of Lanka Premier League 2023. Dutt now jointly owns the team alongside Omar Khan and H.H. Sheikh Marwan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. This announcement was made by the Lanka Premier League on their official Twitter handle. The franchise from Kandy have assembled a power-packed squad for the Lanka Premier League 2023 season, which features the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Wanindu Hasaranga and Angelo Matthews, among others. Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood Actor, Acquires Zim Afro T10 Franchise Harare Hurricane.

Sanjay Dutt Acquires B-Love Kandy Franchise in LPL

Exciting Announcement! 📣🏏 Sanjay Dutt brings his passion for cricket to life as he takes ownership of the B-Love Kandy Cricket Team for the thrilling Lanka Premier League 2023 Stay tuned for the action!#lpl2023 #BloveKandy pic.twitter.com/aItCwNQGzX — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) June 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)