Venkatesh Prasad did not hold back in his criticism of KL Rahul and the Lucknow Super Giants batters after they failed to chase down 136 against Gujarat Titans despite being in a dominant position at one point of time. LSG captain KL Rahul was the team's top-scorer with a 61-ball 68 and despite Lucknow needing just 30 runs in 33 balls. Mohit Sharma then bowled a good final over to help Gujarat Titans eke out a victory by just seven runs in this contest. Taking to Twitter, Prasad wrote, "Bottling a run chase when 30 needed of 35 balls with 9 wickets in hand requires some baffling batting. Happened with Punjab in 2020 on few ocassions losing games they should have won easily. As brilliant as Guj were with ball & Hardik smart with his captaincy, brainless from Lko." 'What a Comeback!' Netizens Shower Praise on Mohit Sharma After His Final-Over Heroics in GT's Seven-Run Win Over LSG in IPL 2023.

Venkatesh Prasad Slams KL Rahul and LSG Batters

Bottling a run chase when 30 needed of 35 balls with 9 wickets in hand requires some baffling batting. Happened with Punjab in 2020 on few ocassions losing games they should have won easily. As brilliant as Guj were with ball & Hardik smart with his captaincy, brainless from Lko — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 22, 2023

