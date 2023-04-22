Mohit Sharma surely has had one of the best comeback stories this IPL. The fast bowler, who has represented India in the 2015 World Cup, did not get an opportunity to play in the IPL in the past few seasons. He was a net bowler for Gujarat Titans last year and this time, the defending champions have banked on him to produce the goods and he has! The former CSK star has now won two Man of the Match awards in the tournament and the latest of them was after he produced a phenomenal last over to help Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants from a losing position. After his performances, netizens were full of praise for the fast bowler, with many labelling him as the 'hero' of Gujarat Titans' victory. Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates Silver Jubilee of ‘Desert Storm’ Knock With Fans in Mumbai Ahead of His 50th Birthday.

'What a Comeback'

What a comeback by Mohit Sharma!! Ashish Nehra, you are brilliant as a coach and team builder..When are we going to see Nehra ji take over the Indian team? — Sathish (@sathishpgw) April 22, 2023

'The Hero'

One of the greatest chokes ever, Gujarat has made a comeback history in the IPL. Mohit Sharma, The Hero. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) April 22, 2023

'Sterling Comeback'

GT have scripted a jailbreak! Mohit Sharma - What a sterling comeback. Agreed that this was arguably the toughest pitch to bat in this IPL so far. But LSG found a way to lose. Rahul completely lost momentum after a good start. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 22, 2023

Exceptional Comeback Indeed!

'Remember The Name'

Mohit Sharma the real Hero 🔥!! Remember the name. pic.twitter.com/iPqJfuydy4 — MOHIT SHUKLA (@MohitShukla1030) April 22, 2023

Last Over was Indeed Special

'Brilliant Comeback'

Mohit Sharma you beauty! What a brilliant comeback — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) April 22, 2023

