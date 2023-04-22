Mohit Sharma surely has had one of the best comeback stories this IPL. The fast bowler, who has represented India in the 2015 World Cup, did not get an opportunity to play in the IPL in the past few seasons. He was a net bowler for Gujarat Titans last year and this time, the defending champions have banked on him to produce the goods and he has! The former CSK star has now won two Man of the Match awards in the tournament and the latest of them was after he produced a phenomenal last over to help Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants from a losing position. After his performances, netizens were full of praise for the fast bowler, with many labelling him as the 'hero' of Gujarat Titans' victory.  Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates Silver Jubilee of ‘Desert Storm’ Knock With Fans in Mumbai Ahead of His 50th Birthday.

'What a Comeback'

'The Hero'

'Sterling Comeback'

Exceptional Comeback Indeed!

'Remember The Name'

Last Over was Indeed Special

'Brilliant Comeback'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)