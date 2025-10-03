A cute, adorable moment was spotted on air during the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 Day 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Two kids, a brother and a sister, were spotted sharing a light moment in the stands of the stadium during the game. While the small girl was wearing a jersey with Virat Kohli's name and number 18 on the back, her brother was wearing a jersey with Rohit Sharma's name and number 45 on the back. The sibling duo were wearing India national cricket team white-ball format jerseys with the names of the legends on their back. The scene was witnessed after 16th over of India's first innings. West Indies had batted first. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the two former captains, are not playing in the ongoing India vs West Indies Test series 2025, having retired from the format earlier this year. IND vs WI 1st Test 2025: Apollo Tyres Unveils Logo on Indian Men’s National Cricket Team Jersey.

