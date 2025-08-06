After taking a heavy workload across five Test matches in the India vs England series, fast bowler Brydon Carse has suffered an injury and has been ruled out of the Hundred 2025. The extent of his injury has not been confirmed although the fast bowler was playing through a niggle since the third Test match at Lord's. He clearly is looking for some rest and his team Northern Superchargers has named Mitch Stanley as his replacement. Stanley has been a cricketer well-appreciated by Superchargers coach Andrew Flintoff. IND vs ENG 2025: Geoffrey Boycott Says Harry Brook Could Become One of This Generation’s Great Middle-Order Players.

Brydon Carse Ruled Out of The Hundred 2025

📢 The Hundred Player Signing Alert Northern Superchargers have signed Mitch Stanley as replacement for Brydon Carse for the entire season.#TheHundred2025 pic.twitter.com/vWtejW9xNk — T20 Franchise Rosters (Men) (@t20tracker) August 6, 2025

