The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 starts from tomorrow and ahead of the tournament all the respective franchises along with their team members have arrived in Ahmedabad. And, all the franchise captains have arrived at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium to pose for a photo shoot with the coveted trophy before the tournament gets underway. Announcing the start of India’s cash-rich league, the IPL’s Twitter handle wrote, “Game Face 🔛 ARE. YOU. READY for #TATAIPL 2023❓ ” The IPL starts tomorrow with the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on their home turf. IPL 2023: Think Ravindra Jadeja Will Be Pushed Higher Up in Batting Order, Says Harbhajan Singh.

