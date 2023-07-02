With the defeat against Scotland in the super six stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, West Indies’ hopes of qualifying for the marquee event ended. For the first time, the grand tournament will be played without the two-time World Cup champions. Following Scotland’s win over West Indies, many cricketers and pundits shared his sadness over the team not being in the big event. Now, 2016 T20 World Cup winner, Carlos Braithwaite has reacted to West Indies not being part of 2023 ODI World Cup. Congratulating Scotland for beating West Indies, the cricketer has clicked a selfie with the winning team and shared a message. The cricketer in his post asked the West Indies team to wish well for Scotland as they did the same during 2018. ‘What a Shame..’ Virender Sehwag Reacts After West Indies Fail to Qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 Following Defeat to Scotland in Super Six Match.

Carlos Brathwaite Shares Classy Message After West Indies Fail to Qualify for ICC World Cup 2023

In 2018, Scotland lost to WI and as a result lost an opportunity to play in the 2019 World Cup. They were gracious and supportive in defeat and wished us well. I want to return the favour. Congratulations @CricketScotland and best of luck in the remaining Super Six games. pic.twitter.com/1HWBBqWbjg — Carlos Brathwaite (@CRBrathwaite26) July 1, 2023

