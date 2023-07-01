Virender Sehwag was, like most others, disappointed as West Indies failed to qualify for the ICC World Cup 2023 following a seven-wicket loss to Scotland in the Super Six stage of the qualifier. The two-time champions would not be featuring in the World Cup for the very first time after this defeat, with Scotland keeping their hopes alive. Sehwag took to social media to share his thoughts as he wrote, "Just shows that talent isn't enough, need focus and good man management." Brandon McMullen Does a Virat Kohli! Watch Scotland Batter Hit a Shot Similar to That of Indian Star’s Famous Six During ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier vs West Indies.

Virender Sehwag Reacts After West Indies Fail to Qualify for ICC World Cup 2023

What a shame. West Indies fail to qualify for the World cup. Just shows talent alone isn’t enough, need focus and good man management, free from politics. The only solace is there isn’t further low to sink from here. pic.twitter.com/dAcs3uufNM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)