Australia national cricket team cricketer Marnus Labuschagne failed to repeat Travis Head's ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final effort after he dropped a tough chance of Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match in Dubai on Tuesday. The incident happened during the third over when Rohit Sharma tried to chip Ben Dwarshuis for a boundary. However, the ball came from the bottom of the bat and went towards the mid-off region where Marnus was standing. Labuschagne put in a full-stretch dive, identical to the one from Travis Head in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. However, the ball slipped from Marnus's hand. Rohit departed after scoring 28 runs while chasing 265 runs. Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Watch Cooper Connolly Take His Maiden ODI Wicket, Dismiss Indian Captain During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Match.

