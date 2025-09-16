Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950. Ahead of his birthday, icons of India, across discipline, share their experience of meeting and interaction with the Indian PM. The latest in the list is cricketer Mohammed Siraj, who shared the story of PM Narendra Modi visiting the Team India dressing room, after they lost the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia. Siraj called the PM an 'inspiration'. He revealed that PM Narendra Modi's words that day lifted the spirits of Team India players and they went on to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. 'A Moment of Inspiration, Kindness & Life Lessons': Nagarjuna Reveals Special Advice That PM Narendra Modi Gave Him During Their 1st Meeting (Watch Video).

Mohammed Siraj Opens Up On 'My Modi Story'

In 2023, after our World Cup loss, Modi ji came to the dressing room & lifted our spirits with his words. A year later, when we won the T20 WC, he called to congratulate us. He stood by us in defeat & in victory- true inspiration. #MyModiStory pic.twitter.com/mE2m3eMDSk — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) September 16, 2025

