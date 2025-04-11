Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a poor day with the bat against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11. The five-time champions registered their lowest-ever total at home and their third lowest total in IPL history. Chennai made 103/9 in 20 overs after their batters surrendered against the strong bowling attack of the Knight Riders. Shivam Dube top-scored with 31 runs, whereas Vijay Shankar made 29 runs. The rest of the batters failed to deliver. For Kolkata, veteran Sunil Narine bagged a three-wicket haul. Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana took two wickets apiece. CSK Batting Memes Go Viral As Chennai Super Kings Score Just 103/9 Against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.

Third Lowest Total for CSK at Home

