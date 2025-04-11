CSK batting memes went viral on social media after Chennai Super Kings managed just 103/9 against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 on April 11. This was CSK's lowest total at home in the IPL. Chennai Super Kings were put to bat first in the match by Ajinkya Rahane and what followed was a shambolic display with the willow. CSK's batting did not gain any sort of momentum at any point of time in the innings with KKR bowlers not just drying out the runs but also picking up the wickets at regular intervals. For Chennai Super Kings, it was Shivam Dube who struggled with a score of 31 off 29 balls while Vijay Shankar added 29 off 21. For KKR, Sunil Narine scalped three wickets while Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy got two each. Moeen Ali and Vaibhav Arora scalped a wicket apiece. Chennai Super Kings Register Lowest-Ever Total at Chepauk in Indian Premier League, Score 103/9 During CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

The only aggressive thing about CSK team is this jersey pic.twitter.com/GkvUjjJV1s — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2025

Happiest people watching CSK batting pic.twitter.com/iqanx8fPvy — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2025

CSK batsman in IPL 2025pic.twitter.com/1K4nHwaw1A — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 11, 2025

Watching CSK powerplay batting pic.twitter.com/k01hcw7XYr — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) April 11, 2025

All Thala and CSK Fans Today After Watching CSK Batting With Dot Balls 😵 #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/Bb6DIrX5Oa — A D V A I T H (@SankiPagalAwara) April 11, 2025

Ambati Rayudu after watching CSK batting tonight pic.twitter.com/jU1zrGwWI1 — Likith (@surfpora) April 11, 2025

CSK ki batting dekh liya 😓💔 pic.twitter.com/qDvU6hgAE5 — Vengeance🦇 (@vampire3210) April 11, 2025

