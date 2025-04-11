CSK batting memes went viral on social media after Chennai Super Kings managed just 103/9 against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 on April 11. This was CSK's lowest total at home in the IPL. Chennai Super Kings were put to bat first in the match by Ajinkya Rahane and what followed was a shambolic display with the willow. CSK's batting did not gain any sort of momentum at any point of time in the innings with KKR bowlers not just drying out the runs but also picking up the wickets at regular intervals. For Chennai Super Kings, it was Shivam Dube who struggled with a score of 31 off 29 balls while Vijay Shankar added 29 off 21. For KKR, Sunil Narine scalped three wickets while Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy got two each. Moeen Ali and Vaibhav Arora scalped a wicket apiece. Chennai Super Kings Register Lowest-Ever Total at Chepauk in Indian Premier League, Score 103/9 During CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.
If You Know, You Know!
Yet again, CSK have contributed to planting trees instead of winning the game. A truly selfless act by the team#sarcasm #CSKvsKKR #KKR #CSK #IPL2025 #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/7PDndK1CAe
— Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) April 11, 2025
Haha
The only aggressive thing about CSK team is this jersey pic.twitter.com/GkvUjjJV1s
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2025
Apt!
Happiest people watching CSK batting pic.twitter.com/iqanx8fPvy
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2025
CSK's Batting Today
CSK batsman in IPL 2025pic.twitter.com/1K4nHwaw1A
— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 11, 2025
CSK's Batting in Powerplay Today
CSK batting in powerplay 😪#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/B1nCBF4V8S
— Rajabets 🇮🇳👑 (@rajabetsindia) April 11, 2025
CSK Fans Watching This Batting
Watching CSK powerplay batting pic.twitter.com/k01hcw7XYr
— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) April 11, 2025
CSK's Batting Summed Up!
Csk Batting Line-up pic.twitter.com/K307ROw0OV
— Nandu (@jaisantoshhhhh) April 11, 2025
Hilarious!
Fans reaction after watching CSK batting: pic.twitter.com/yBnn93DfyS
— 🇮🇳 رومانا (@RomanaRaza) April 11, 2025
CSK Fans Watching This Performance
All Thala and CSK Fans Today After Watching CSK Batting With Dot Balls 😵 #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/Bb6DIrX5Oa
— A D V A I T H (@SankiPagalAwara) April 11, 2025
No Whistle Podu Today!
Nothing, just Watching Csk batting in pp#CskvsKkr pic.twitter.com/Uqi3SSbQEZ
— चक्र⁷ (@Ch7kraveer_) April 11, 2025
Funny
Ambati Rayudu after watching CSK batting tonight pic.twitter.com/jU1zrGwWI1
— Likith (@surfpora) April 11, 2025
CSK Fans After Watching the Team's Batting
CSK ki batting dekh liya 😓💔 pic.twitter.com/qDvU6hgAE5
— Vengeance🦇 (@vampire3210) April 11, 2025
Two Sides of CSK Today
heartbreaking 💔 #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/etf7sErJpK
— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 11, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)