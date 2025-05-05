Chennai Super Kings suffer another injury blow as Indian wicketkeeper-batter Vansh Bedi gets ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2025 season owing to a tear in his ankle ligament. CSK have named Urvil Patel from Gujarat as his replacement. Urvil, the wicketkeeper-batter from Gujarat scored the joint-fastest T20 century by an Indian when he raced to his hundred in just 28 balls in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Tripura. 17-Year-Old Ayush Mhatre Becomes Third-Youngest To Score Half-Century in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

CSK Sign Urvil Patel

NEWS - Chennai Super Kings sign Urvil Patel as injury replacement for Vansh Bedi. More details here -https://t.co/SOSwTRorTK #TATAIPL | @ChennaiIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 5, 2025

