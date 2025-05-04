The 17-year-old star Ayush Mhatre has already turned heads with his superb performances for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 and he registered a record to his name during the RCB vs CSK match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 3. The right-hander became the third-youngest batter to score a half-century in the IPL, at the age of 17 years and 291 days and he entertained the fans with some delightful shots on both sides of the wicket. Ayush Mhatre opened the innings for Chennai Super Kings and dished out a dominant display with the bat in hand, hitting nine fours and five sixes in his 94-run knock off 48 balls. He formed a 114-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, which seemed to take CSK home before he was dismissed for 94. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings by Two Runs in IPL 2025; Virat Kohli, Romario Shepherd, Yash Dayal Help RCB Beat CSK Twice in One Season for the First Time.

17-Year-Old Ayush Mhatre into The Record Books During RCB vs CSK Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)