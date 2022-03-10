Cheteshwar Pujara has been signed by Sussex for the 2022 County Championship and One-Day Cup. The English side roped in Pujara as a replacement for Australia's Travis Head, who requested a release from his contract due to international commitments and with his partner expecting a child.

See Sussex's Tweet:

We are delighted to announce the signings of Cheteshwar Pujara and Josh Philippe for the upcoming season. 🤝 🙌 Full details. 📰 ⬇ #GOSBTS — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) March 10, 2022

