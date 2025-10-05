A mosque in the United Kingdom was allegedly set on fire with two people inside the place of worship. According to a report in CNN, the incident took place at a mosque in Peacehaven. It is reported that the mosque was set ablaze with two people still inside in what is seen as a suspected arson attack that police are treating as a hate crime. As per the report, two people in balaclavas allegedly tried to force the mosque's door open on Saturday night, October 4, before pouring gasoline onto the steps and setting it on fire. A voluntary mosque manager who asked not to be named confirmed the incident to CNN. UK Shocker: Busy Watching Porn on Phone While Driving, Truck Driver Kills Man in Lancashire Crash; Sentenced to 10 Years (Watch Video).

Mosque With Two People Inside Place of Worship Set Ablaze in Peacehaven

BREAKING: A UK mosque in Peacehaven set ablaze with two people still inside in a suspected arson attack that police are treating as a hate crime — CNN — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CNN), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

