Former Indian national cricket team Test side stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara has received a letter of appreciation from India's Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Accepting the note from the PM of the nation, Cheteshwar Pujara wrote, "The warm sentiments expressed are much appreciated. While I venture into my second innings, I cherish every memory on the field, and all the love and appreciation I have received." In the letter, PM Narendra Modi has conveyed his "heartiest congratulations and warmest greetings on a spectacular cricketing career". Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all formats of the game on Sunday, August 24. He has represented the country in 103 Tests, scoring 7195 runs. He also played in five ODIs. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: India Test Stalwart’s Wife Puja Pabari Reveals Bhagavad Gita Principle Which He Followed As She Pens Heartfelt Note Upon His Retirement (See Post).

Cheteshwar Pujara's Note on Appreciation Letter From PM Narendra Modi:

I was honoured to receive a letter of appreciation on my retirement from our Honourable Prime Minister. The warm sentiments expressed are much appreciated. While I venture into my second innings, I cherish every memory on the field, and all the love and appreciation I have… pic.twitter.com/s74fIYrboM — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 31, 2025

