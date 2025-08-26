The legendary India national cricket team batter Virat Kohli has shared his feelings and left a heartfelt note on Instagram, following the retirement of Test stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara. The former Team India Test player and captain wrote, "Thank you for making my job easier at 4 Pujji. You have had an amazing career. Congratulations and wish you the best for what is ahead. God bless", with a pic of the two playing in White jerseys for the Men in Blue. "Pujji" is the nickname that teammates call Cheteshwar Pujara. Virat Kohli wrote that Cheteshwar Pujara, who used to bat at number three for Team India in Tests, made the job easier for him, who batted at four. Cheteshwar Pujara from all formats of the game on Sunday, August 24. Pujara has represented the nation in 103 Tests, scoring 7195 runs. He also played in five ODIs. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Virender Sehwag Says 'Grit, Determination, and Hardwork' Shown By Team India Test Stalwart Was 'Inspiring' (See Post).

Kohli on Pujara’s Retirement

Virat Kohli Pens Emotional Note (Photo Credits: Instagram/ virat.kohli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)