Cheteshwar Pujara was felicitated by the legendary Sunil Gavaskar and was gifted a special cap for his 100th appearance in Test cricket. It was a moment of honour and pride for the India number three batter, who has played many memorable knocks for the nation in the whites. After receiving the cap, he thanked his family, the BCCI and his teammates for his journey so far. "To all the youngsters, I'd encourage y'all to work hard to play Test cricket for India," he also said. IND vs AUS Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2023 Day 1.

Cheteshwar Pujara Receives Special Cap from Sunil Gavaskar

𝗔 𝗺𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗵! 💯 Golden words from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar as he felicitates @cheteshwar1 on his landmark 100th Test 👏🏻👏🏻#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/AqVs6JLO2n — BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2023

