India and Australia faced off for the fourth T20I at the Carrara Oval, Queensland on November 6. India won the game by 48 runs and took 2-1 lead in the series. Although the game had moments of punches and counterpunches in it. One of the biggest moments were Suryakumar Yadav getting dismissed which helped Australia restrict India to a moderate total. It was a short of length ball from Xavier Bartlett, Suryakumar Yadav tried to target the mid-wicket boundary but miscued it and Tim David ended up taking a very good catch. It almost slipped out of his hand, but eventually stuck to the fingertips. David celebrated hilariously by acting like licking the ball like he is holding an ice-cream. Fans loved it and the video went viral on social media. India Defeat Australia By 48 Runs in 4th T20I 2025; Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel Combine to Help Visitors Secure Comprehensive Victory.

Tim David Makes 'Licking the Ball' Gesture

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (cricket.com.au). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)