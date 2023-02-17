India and Australia meet again in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, starting today. Rohit Sharma and his men will be pretty upbeat about performing well after they dominated the Nagpur game. Bowling out Australia twice in three days is no easy task. The Indian spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin proved why they were so highly-rated cricketers in this format. Skipper Rohit Sharma also came good with the bat, scoring a scintillating 120 in India’s first innings total of 400. Given how things went, India start this contest as favourites but Australians are expected to make a strong comeback. India vs Australia 2nd Test 2023 Day 1 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Border Gavaskar Trophy Match on TV With Time in IST.

In all likelihood, India will make a maximum of one change in their XI, with a fit-again Shreyas Iyer returning in place of Suryakumar Yadav. Yadav made his debut last game but could not make an impact with the bat, falling to Nathan Lyon. Australia can have a couple of stars returning in the form of Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green, which would undoubtedly be massive additions to their playing XI.

A good start to this Test match will once again set the tone for how things go about, for both these teams. The match is also memorable for Cheteshwar Pujara, who is set to play his 100th Test. Local boy Virat Kohli will also be in the spotlight for his performance at a ground where he has a double hundred against Sri Lanka. Who will come out on top? Stay tuned to find out!

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Swepson, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Lance Morris