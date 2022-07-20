Cheteshwar Pujara continued his fine form for Sussex in the County Championship with another double hundred, achieving the feat in the match against Middlesex. The right-hander, who captained the county in the absence of regular skipper Tom Haines, scored 231 off 403 deliveries with 21 fours and three sixes. He also became the first player for Sussex to score three double hundreds in one season.

Double Hundred for Cheteshwar Pujara:

