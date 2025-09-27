Rahul Chahar scripted history on his Surrey debut during the County Championship Division One 2025 match against Hampshire at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on September 27. The leg-spinner picked up sensational figures of 8/51 in the second innings of the match, bowling 24 overs, a feat that saw him make history. Rahul Chahar now has the best bowling figures by a player on his Surrey debut and the Indian bowler broke the previous record that was set by William Mulde, who had bagged figures of 7/61 at the Oval way back in 1859. Rahul Chahar's performance came in a winning cause for his County as Surrey won the match by 20 runs while defending a 181-run target. Yuzvendra Chahal Registers His Career-Best County Championship Figures, Achieves Feat After Taking Six Wickets During Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Match (Watch Video).

Rahul Chahar Registers Best Figures By a Bowler on Surrey Debut

Rahul Chahar's 8/51 was the best figures on Surrey debut. 🤩 The previous best was 7/61 by William Mudie vs the North at the Oval in 1859. Instant impact! 📈 🤎 | #SurreyCricket pic.twitter.com/NKP95ji6CR — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) September 27, 2025

