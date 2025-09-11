Star India national cricket team all-rounder Washington Sundar has joined Hampshire County Cricket Club to play two County Championship 2025 matches. Washington Sundar has joined Hampshire County Cricket Club for the final two rounds of their County Championship 2025, to play against firstly Somerset, from September 15 to 18, and secondly, reigning champions Surrey, from September 24 to 27. The 25-year-old Washington Sundar last played county cricket in 2022, when he appeared for Lancashire in the County Championship and One Day Cup. Washington Sundar is a regular in the Team India Test side. The Men In Blue will play in the format next against West Indies, from October 2. Did You Know Washington Sundar is Deaf in One Ear? Know All About Team India All-Rounder’s Condition.

Hampshire Signs Washington Sundar

A signing we are certain of 😏 Welcome, Washi 👋🇮🇳 Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar will join the Rose and Crown for our final two @countychamp matches 😍 📰 Full story 👉 https://t.co/vJL4yvFDQG pic.twitter.com/7sUIUhNgqT — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) September 11, 2025

