An unfortunate incident unfolded ahead of AFG vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the MCA Stadium in Pune as the child escorting Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis felt unwell while standing and momentarily lost consciousness. Mendis grabbed him immediately and waited until medical assistance arrived who took him for treatment. Rashid Khan Completes 100 ODIs, Felicitated by Teammates Ahead of AFG vs SL CWC 2023.

Child Accompanying Sri Lankan Captain Kusal Mendis During National Anthem Faints

Sri Lanka anthem been going on the last 17 minutes this kid just couldn't take it anymore pic.twitter.com/aBZerxz7R1 — David Brent Loves IPL (@DavidBrentIPL) October 30, 2023

