The match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is the 100th ODI match for the Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan. Players from the team and the coach celebrated this landmark with Rashid Khan. Rashid Khan was honored with an award, a player cap featuring the number 100, and a jersey with his name and the number 100 before the match. ‘Do Not Believe WhatsApp Forwards and Videos’ Says Ratan Tata About Announcing Rs 10 Crore Reward for Rashid Khan Following Afghanistan Win Against Pakistan in ICC CWC 2023

Have a Look at The Images Here:

AfghanAtalan celebrate @rashidkhan_19 100th ODI by awarding him a special shield from @Trotty, a cap from @MohammadNabi007, and a playing shirt with the number 100 from bowling coach @HamidHassanHH. 👍 Wish you all the very best on this special day Rash! 🤩#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/C4nORPEdjt — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 30, 2023

